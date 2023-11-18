IND vs AUS, World Cup Final: 'Aree Maalum Hai Sabko Yaar, Chalu Kar Bhai,' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction At Press Conference Goes Viral; Watch

India captain Rohit Sharma looked absolutely relaxed and chilled out at the press conference before the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Saturday as he sat down to take questions from reporters at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit left everyone in splits even before the presser started when he told the ICC representative to get on with it while he was introducing the Hitman to the reporters present in the room.

Rohit's love affair with pressers continue

It is mandatory for the conductor of the press conference to introduce the player or representative coming to address the media and that is exactly what the ICC official was doing but he was stopped short by Rohit.

"Guys, we have with us Rohit Sharma...." the ICC official started before being interrupted by the Indian skipper.

"Aree maalum hai sabko yaar, tu chalu kar ( Arre stop this man, everyone knows this. Start the Press Conference)," Rohit told him and started laughing along with the journalists present in the room.

India ready for Aussie challenge

But on a serious note, Rohit spoke about the final and India's preparations going into the final.

"We started the preparation for this World Cup 2 years ago, we had the role clarity and identified the players for each role," the 36-year-old said.

"I am very happy about the environment created by me & Rahul Bhai - players have responded well, without worrying about the outside noise or scores of a particular match."

Rohit praises Shami's contributions

Rohit also highlighted the impact of fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has emerged as the highest wicket-taker in this World Cup despite being left out for the first four ODIs of India's campaign as they preferred Shardul Thakur over him.

Shami has 23 wickets from 7 innings including three five-wicket hauls and a four-for. The 33-year-old was the Player of the Match in the semi-finals with his seven-wicket haul.

"It was tough for Mohammed Shami not to be part of the World Cup initially. He was there to help Mohammed Siraj, and it shows his quality. We told him why he wasn't part of it and he worked in nets. The results are showing and say a lot about him," Rohit said.

