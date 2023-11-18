IND vs AUS, World Cup Final: 'All 7 Batters Can't Go Wild', Rohit Sharma Explains His Role In Team India & Lauds Mohd Shami

India captain Rohit Sharma explained his new role in the team as a batter in this ICC World Cup 2023 and is going to stick to same template in the final against Australia on Sunday.

Rohit, India's second highest run-scorer, has come out all guns blazing in every match of this World Cup and intends to do the same in Ahmedabad when they face the five-time champions.

Roles properly defined in team

Speaking ahead of the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit said that every batter has been given a role in the team which is what they have been following throughout the tournament.

"All 7 batters can't go wild and swing their bats, we've given roles to each individual," Rohit said at pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Rohit and Gill have been the aggressors for India at the start with Shreyas Iyer in the middle order. The likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul meanwhile, have been playing the sheet anchor's role in the batting lineup.

2-year long preparations for CWC 2023

"We started the preparation for this World Cup 2 years ago, we had the role clarity and identified the players for each role. We're all in great space at the moment. We won't go too high, won't go too low. We'll maintain it," the 36-year-old added.

Rohit also admitted that this World Cup final is indeed the biggest moment of his career and added that the Men in Blue now need to make the final push to achieve glory.

"Without a doubt, this is a huge occasion. This is the biggest moment in our careers and it is important to stay calm and composed because that is where you can execute your plans better. I have grown up watching 50-over World Cups, so for me, it'll be the biggest occasion."

Hitman praises sensational Shami

Rohit also heaped praise on fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is the highest wicket-taker in this tournament with 23 scalps from just 5 ODIs.

Shami was benched for the first four games in place of Shardul Thakur, but India reverted to their quick after Hardik Pandya's ankle injury ruled him out of the World Cup.

"It was tough for Mohammed Shami not to be part of the World Cup initially. He was there to help Mohammed Siraj, and it shows his quality. We told him why he wasn't part of it and he worked in nets. The results are showing and say a lot about him," Rohit said.

Guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid

Asked about Rahul Dravid’s role as a chief coach, the skipper said, "Rahul Dravid's role has been absolutely massive, especially in terms of giving role clarity to players.

"It's quite contrasting in how he played his cricket and how I play my cricket and to agree on certain things, to give us that liberty, that says a lot about him. What he has done for Indian cricket is massive and he also wants to be part of this occasion."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)