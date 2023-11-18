IND VS Aus World Cup 2023 Final: Special Prayers Offered At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain For Team India’s Win

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day before India faces Australia in a high-voltage World Cup Final, special prayers were performed at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple on Saturday. Here, the photographs of team India’s players were placed near the Shivlinga as the priests performed the rituals.

The final match of the ICC World Cup between India and Australia will be played on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the final match was played, crores of countrymen raised their hands to wish India victory in the match.

Pandit Jitendra Pujari said that the victory ritual has been performed so that the blessings of Lord Mahakal remain on the players playing the World Cup. The photos of the players were kept near Shivling and tilak was applied on all of them. Team India is wished for victory by worshipping and reciting mantras.

The eyes of the entire country are fixed on the final match of the World Cup between Australia and India. There is a lot of excitement among cricket lovers about the final match. Akshay and Vishal, who came to visit the temple, said that they prayed for the victory of Team India.

Pandya sends special message to the team

On the eve of the ICC World Cup 2023 final, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a special message to his teammates, asking them to "bring the cup home".

After suffering an ankle injury in the league match against Bangladesh last month, Pandya had to withdraw from the remaining matches of the tourney for India. He had participated in the first four ODIs .

This is the second World Cup summit match between the two teams; the first was in South Africa in 2003, when Australia defeated India to win their third title and defend it.

But unlike the previous time, India is the only unbeaten side in this edition and goes into the summit match as the favourite.

Previous World Cup victories came from Australia in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015, and from India in 1983 and 2011.

