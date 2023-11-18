MP Shocker: Violent Mob Attacks Sikh Man, Pulls Him By Hair & Thrashes Him Brutally In Jabalpur; Video Goes Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video, showing a mob of people brutally beating a Sikh man in middle of the road in Jabalpur, has gone viral on the social media, sending shivers to the netizens.

The video shows a Sikh man, along with his wife, was on a bike, when a group of people waylaid them. They forcefully pulled him by his collar in such a way that the couple fell off the bike. The violent mob, then, started kicking and punching him inhumanely as his wife stood there, begging for mercy.

The mob even mistreated his turban-- known as the pride of the Sikhs, and snatched his hair.

The video of the incident is shared by the ‘X’ twitter user Bittu Sharma writing, “How much truth is there in the video of Sikh man being beaten and hair dishevelled in MP's Jabalpur? Update???”

In the video, a man along with a lady in green sari can be seen on a bike, after which a crowd of people arrived and started hitting them. The bike fell on the road and the lady and man fell from the bike. Later, he was beaten and kicked by the people gathered there.

'Is this the India of Ram & Nanak?' Netizens ask

Reacting on the video, one of the ‘X’ users wrote, “People are being made mental executioners. Is this the India of the dreams of Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Mahavir, Buddha, Nanak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ji? I feel ashamed of my own weakness and helplessness.”

Another user Imran Ilahi wrote, “When public morale is boosted on incidents like mob lynching, criminals are welcomed with flower garlands when they are released from jail, religious angle is explored in criminals, criminals are given power protection, then there is a law and order system in that country. Who will be afraid of?”

Notably, many such incidents come to fore from Jabalpur.

On November 14, a group of youths attacked a couple with swords and sticks after they asked them to not burst crackers in front of their house in Bapunagar of Ranjhi police station area Jabalpur. The couple ran for their lives. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the roadside.

