 MP Election 2023: BJP Alleges Attack By Congress Workers, FIR Filed
Pateriya was in the fray from the Rajnagar assembly seat in the district. The FIR was registered after the complaint of Congress candidate Vikram Singh.

Saturday, November 18, 2023
BJP | Representational Picture

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders claimed that the party workers were allegedly attacked by Congress party workers on Friday evening after polling in Jabalpur.

According to information, a scuffle broke out between two candidates. The investigating is going on into the matter.

The Khajuraho police has call upon Sections 302, 307, 147, 149, 294, and 506, after the attack on Vikram Singh Natiraja and the death of his driver Salman.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya and his supporters in the killing of a Congress worker in Chhatarpur district.

