MP Election 2023: Strong Protest Against Dynasty Politics, Says Union Minister

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel asserted that the decision by Shahpura village in the Chhindwara district to boycott the Assembly election is a significant act of rebellion against "dynasty politics." Patel highlighted the shift in voting behavior in the village, stating, "Shahpura village in Chhindwara district where earlier it used to be zero votes for the BJP. Now, that village boycotted the elections. This is a rebellion against the dynasty's politics."

Read Also Madhya Pradseh: High Voter Turnout In Manawar

Kamal Nath, the MP Congress Chief, is contesting from the Chhindwara assembly constituency, and his son, Nakul Kamal Nath, is a Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, a seat previously held by his father. Prahlad Singh Patel contended that Chhindwara has chosen to reject dynasty politics.

He further expressed his earlier predictions about Kamal Nath's electoral prospects, stating, "I used to say again and again that Kamal Nath would lose the elections. There can be no bigger example of rebellion than that there is not a single vote cast in the village that comes under the former Chief Minister’ constituency."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)