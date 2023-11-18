 MP Election 2023: Strong Protest Against Dynasty Politics, Says Union Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Strong Protest Against Dynasty Politics, Says Union Minister

MP Election 2023: Strong Protest Against Dynasty Politics, Says Union Minister

Prahlad Singh Patel contended that Chhindwara has chosen to reject dynasty politics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel asserted that the decision by Shahpura village in the Chhindwara district to boycott the Assembly election is a significant act of rebellion against "dynasty politics." Patel highlighted the shift in voting behavior in the village, stating, "Shahpura village in Chhindwara district where earlier it used to be zero votes for the BJP. Now, that village boycotted the elections. This is a rebellion against the dynasty's politics."

Read Also
Madhya Pradseh: High Voter Turnout In Manawar
article-image

Kamal Nath, the MP Congress Chief, is contesting from the Chhindwara assembly constituency, and his son, Nakul Kamal Nath, is a Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, a seat previously held by his father. Prahlad Singh Patel contended that Chhindwara has chosen to reject dynasty politics.

He further expressed his earlier predictions about Kamal Nath's electoral prospects, stating, "I used to say again and again that Kamal Nath would lose the elections. There can be no bigger example of rebellion than that there is not a single vote cast in the village that comes under the former Chief Minister’ constituency."

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Village In Kamal Nath's Constituency Boycots Polling Over Denial Of Ticket To...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Election 2023: Sadhvi Pragya Dismisses Congress's Violence Allegations, Calls Them Fear-Driven...

MP Election 2023: Sadhvi Pragya Dismisses Congress's Violence Allegations, Calls Them Fear-Driven...

Bhopal: More Than 200 Complaints Related To Election Irregularities Reported On Polling Day

Bhopal: More Than 200 Complaints Related To Election Irregularities Reported On Polling Day

Bhopal: 27 BU, 13 CU, 23 VVPAT Changed In Polling

Bhopal: 27 BU, 13 CU, 23 VVPAT Changed In Polling

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote