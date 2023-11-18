Madhya Pradseh: High Voter Turnout In Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Voters in the Manawar constituency showed great enthusiasm during the polling, forming long queues at polling stations since morning.

With a total of 2,42,043 voters, including 1,20,129 men and 1,21,904 women, the area saw a 74 per cent voter turnout by reported time. However, there were some problems.

Few voters faced issues with their names in the voter list and there were complaints about the behaviour of election officials at certain booths.

Unfortunately, this led to some voters leaving without casting their votes. New voters shared their hopes for the new government.

Divya Barf wanted local coaching facilities, so students wouldn't have to travel far for studies. Avinash Shukla from Dehradun wished for solutions to farming problems and better traffic management.

Despite these challenges, both BJP and Congress discussed the voting process. Local candidate Shivram Kannauj from BJP and Congress MLA candidate Heera Alawa participated in the elections, with Shivram expressing confidence as a local candidate.

The Adarsh polling centre in Gulati village saw a 62 per cent turnout and the Temriyapura polling station had an impressive 86 per cent voting rate, reflecting the active involvement of Manawar's residents in the democratic process.