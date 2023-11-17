MP Elections 2023: 'Celebrations In Pakistan If Any Other Party Wins', Says BJP's Narottam Mishra; Kamal Nath Quips, 'Win Your Seat First'

Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Datia, on Friday said that casting a vote for the Lotus symbol would "celebrations in India." Conversely, he warned of potential "celebrations in Pakistan" in the event of any political party other than the BJP emerging victorious in the ongoing state Assembly election.

"When you press the button (on EVM) with the 'Lotus' symbol on it, then celebrations are held in India. If any other political party wins, celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Keeping national interest in mind, the button with the 'Lotus' symbol on it should be pressed," Mishra told reporters, as voting is underway in the central Indian state.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra in Datia says, "When you press the button (on EVM) with the 'Lotus' symbol on it, then celebrations are held in India. If any other political party wins, celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Keeping national… pic.twitter.com/2DjbbATdGO — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

“In Madhya Pradesh, pressing the Lotus button is seen as a signal for the army to reinforce border security. The prospect of PM Modi winning has left Pakistan disappointed. The Kamal button is seen as a deterrent to terrorists, instilling fear in them,” Mishra added.

Win your seat first: Kamal Nath hits back at Mishra

In response to Mishra's statements, the Congress retaliated, asserting that his assertions lack factual support. Kamal Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and the party's candidate, remarked that Mishra should focus on winning first before discussing Pakistan. Nath further commented that the BJP is resorting to such statements out of frustration.

"Let Narottam Mishra himself win first and then talk about Pakistan," the Congress leader said.

High voter turnout in MP polls

With 60.4%, a drastic jump was reported in Madhya Pradesh's voter turnout between 1pm to 3pm. A large number of people stepped out to cast their vote in Malwa region as districts like Agar-Malwa and Neemuch reported 70% voting till 3pm. Bhopal district lagged much behind with 45.34% turnout.

The voting will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Naxalite-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it will end at 3 PM, the official said.

A total of 64,626 polling stations have been set up in the state. Among these, 64,523 are main booths and 103 associate (sahayak) stations, where the number of electors is more than 1,500, the official said.

As many as 5,60,58,521 voters, including 2,87,82,261 males, 2,71,99,586 females and 1,292 third-gender persons, are eligible to exercise their franchise. The total number of voters also includes service and overseas electors, the official informed.

A total of 2,533 candidates of political parties and independents - 2,280 males, 252 females and a third-gender person - are vying to enter the state assembly.

