MP Elections 2023: Former CM Kamal Nath, Incumbent Shivraj Cast Votes; Nath Accuses BJP Of Distributing Liquor | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Incumbent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote along with his wife Sadhna Singh and son Kartikeya at a polling booth in Sehore district on Friday.

Chouhan exercised his franchise along with his family members at the Government Secondary School building of village Jait, the ideal polling centre of Sehore district.

Meanwhile, state Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath also cast his vote at a polling booth in Chhindwara.

Talking to the reporters, Kamal Nath said, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh Chouhan, that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats."

He also took time to attack the saffron party and said, "BJP has Police, money and administration. They will have it for a few more hours now. Yesterday, I received several phone calls. Someone sent me a video that shows that liquor and money was being distributed.”

Notably, both the incumbent and former CM went to pray before casting their votes. Chouhan was seen praying at Narmada Ghat along with his family while Kamal Nath offered prayers at Simaria Hanuman Mandir.

