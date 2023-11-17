 MP Elections 2023: Incumbent CM Chouhan Offers Prayers At Narmada Ghat In Sehore Ahead Of Casting Vote
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
ANI

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Incumbent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Narmada Ghat in Sehore ahead of casting his vote for the assembly elections as the single phase voting in the state began early on Friday morning.

Chouhan worshipped Goddess Narmada along with his wife Sadhna Singh and son Kartikeya.

Before entering the polling booth, Chouhan talked to the media and said, “There is huge excitement everywhere. I am getting love from Ladli Behnas, elderly and youngsters.”

The four-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister is in fray from Budhni constituency, a seat that he has won five times. Congress has fielded actor Vikram Mastal, famous for playing the role of Lord Hanuman in a TV serial, against him.

article-image

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narshinghpur Prahlad Patel also offered prayers at Narmada Ghat. He said , "I come to the shores to ask for Maa's (Narmada) mercy... I ask for strength so that I can do better in my life, not for myself but for society and the country. Maa Narmada is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. At present, we only take from her and don't do anything in return."

article-image

