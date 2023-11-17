 MP Elections 2023: Yashodhara Raje, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jitu Patwari, Ministers And MLAs Cast Votes At Respective Polling Booths


FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was the first to cast her first vote at Tatya Tope polling booth (152) in Shivpuri district as the single phase voting for the state assembly began on Friday morning.

Talking to reporters, Yashodhara said that in every election she is the first person to cast her vote from this polling booth. The sports minister further wished for BJP’s victory in the elections however, she chose to keep mum when asked about the possibility of a thumping majority.

Meanwhile, many other BJP leaders and ministers went to exercise their franchise early in the morning.

While state Home Minister and BJP candidate from Datia Narottam Mishra casts his vote at a polling booth in Datia, BJP candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya and his wife Asha Vijayvargiya cast their vote at a polling booth in Indore. Vijayvargiya claimed the BJP will retain power in the state by winning more than 150 seats.

Congress candidate from Rau, Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari and his mother also cast their votes at a polling booth in Indore.

Talking to media, Patwari said, "...It is my prediction that Congress party is forming a government with absolute majority. A government of change is coming in. People want to remove the BJP Government. I believe that Congress government will be formed - 500%..."

The voting for the 230 member assembly will continue till 6pm.

