MP Elections 2023: Voter Injured In Stone-Pelting At Dimni Polling Center, Security Beefed Up

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Incidents of violence have been reported from Dimani Assembly constituency at Mirghan in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on the voting day on Friday. As people went to cast their votes, two groups resorted to stone pelting at polling booths -- 147 and 148 , police said.

A voter has sustained injurers in the incident. He was rushed to the hospital. Authorities stepped up security measures to ensure the safety of voters.

There are also reports of gunfire at the booths, however, the police have not officially confirmed.

Despite the incident, polling at the center is now proceeding peacefully, with high police presence ensuring the safety of voters

As many as Sixteen BSF (Border Security Forces) battalions were also deployed in the Gwalior district's 'extremely sensitive' polling booths, an official had said.

While the voting will be held between 7am to 6pm across the state, people in naxal-hit areas like Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori will be be able to cast their vote between 7 am till 3 pm.

