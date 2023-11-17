MP Elections 2023: 60.4% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Malwa Districts Top Tally, Bhopal Worst With 45.3%

Voters line up at a polling centre in Indore on Friday. | Pic By: Pintu Namdev

3:30 PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With 60.4%, a drastic jump was reported in Madhya Pradesh's voter turnout between 1pm to 3pm. A large number of people stepped out to cast their vote in Malwa region as districts like Agar-Malwa and Neemuch reported 70% voting till 3pm. Bhopal district lagged much behind with 45.34% turnout.

Women reach polling booth in Bhopal to exercise their franchise. | Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma

1:35PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voter turnout rose to 45.4% at 1 pm on Friday, as more people reached polling booths to exercise their franchise. With 54.24%, Shajapur surpassed Sheopur to record highest voter turnout. Sehore witnessed second highest voting percentage at 53%, followed by Agar-Malwa at 52.73%, while Bhopal continue to be at the bottom with a score of 32.83%.

People queue up at Khajrana polling centre in Indore | Pic By: Pintu Namdev

12:14 PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting percentage crossed the one fourth mark in the fourth hour of voting in Madhya Pradesh. Over 28.18 per cent of electorates exercised their franchise till 11 am in the central state, where polling began on Friday morning for the 230-member assembly.

Till 11 am, Sheopur recorded highest voter turnout of 34.6%, followed by Shajapur at 34.52% and Ratlam at 33.43%, while Bhopal stood lowest with 19.30%.

11:11 AM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting turnout slightly increased to 11.94% till 10:30 am on Friday. Highest-- 18.34% voting was recorded at Gwalior's Bhitravar assembly seat, followed by 17.9% from Morena main, while Sagar recorded lowest at 6.1%.

10:30 AM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 10.34 per cent of electorates exercised their franchise till 9 am in Madhya Pradesh, where polling began in the morning for the 230-member assembly on Friday.

There are 2,533 candidates in the fray including political heavyweights like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath.

Till 9 am, 10.39 per cent of voters cast their votes in the state, a poll official said.

Polling began at 7 am across all 230 constituencies, including 47 reserved for ST and 35 for the SC, in the state, the official said.

Prominent among those who voted early include Chouhan and his family, Nath along with his family, state BJP president VD Sharma, home minister Narottam Mishra, sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, who is contesting from Raghogarh, also cast his ballot along with his family members.

Women were seen standing in queues for voting at various polling booths in the state including Hoshangabad, an eyewitness said.

Voting till 6 pm

The voting will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Naxalite-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it will end at 3 PM, the official said.

A total of 64,626 polling stations have been set up in the state. Among these, 64,523 are main booths and 103 associate (sahayak) stations, where the number of electors is more than 1,500, the official said.

As many as 5,60,58,521 voters, including 2,87,82,261 males, 2,71,99,586 females and 1,292 third-gender persons, are eligible to exercise their franchise. The total number of voters also includes service and overseas electors, the official informed.

A total of 2,533 candidates of political parties and independents - 2,280 males, 252 females and a third-gender person - are vying to enter the state assembly.

