MP Elections 2023: From 95-year-old To First Time Voters; State Elects Its Representatives Today

Voting underway at a polling booth in Bhopal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is the D-Day for Madhya Pradesh as the state elects its representatives in voting being conducted in a single phase on Friday. With more than 5.6 crore voters, voting began for the 230-member assembly at 7:00 am.

The enthusiasm among the first time voters is especially a treat to watch as some of them reached the polling booth one hour prior to the voting time.

First-time voter, Chahat Singhal said, "This is my first vote. The voting timings were 7am-6pm but I am here from 6am." Chahat also praised the arrangements made by the Election Commission regarding the selfie point at the polling booth.

Meanwhile, elderly voters equaled the excitement of the younger generation and went to vote early.

A 95-year-old voter, Ram Murthi Goel said, "I want every Indian to do their duty and cast their vote. The Election Commission has made good arrangements for senior citizens as well.I came here to cast my vote because I feel good."

Notably, many of the elderly and disabled voters have already cast their votes from home after filling Form 12D. However, those who feel like they can go the polling booth for casting their vote can do that as well.

Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates including incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The voters can cast their ballots until 6 p.m., except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 p.m.

