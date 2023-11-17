 MP Elections 2023: From 95-year-old To First Time Voters; State Elects Its Representatives Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: From 95-year-old To First Time Voters; State Elects Its Representatives Today

MP Elections 2023: From 95-year-old To First Time Voters; State Elects Its Representatives Today

The enthusiasm among the first time voters is especially a treat to watch as some of them reached the polling booth one hour prior to the voting time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Voting underway at a polling booth in Bhopal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is the D-Day for Madhya Pradesh as the state elects its representatives in voting being conducted in a single phase on Friday. With more than 5.6 crore voters, voting began for the 230-member assembly at 7:00 am.

The enthusiasm among the first time voters is especially a treat to watch as some of them reached the polling booth one hour prior to the voting time.

First-time voter, Chahat Singhal said, "This is my first vote. The voting timings were 7am-6pm but I am here from 6am." Chahat also praised the arrangements made by the Election Commission regarding the selfie point at the polling booth.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Voting Begins For 230 Assembly Seats
article-image

Meanwhile, elderly voters equaled the excitement of the younger generation and went to vote early.

A 95-year-old voter, Ram Murthi Goel said, "I want every Indian to do their duty and cast their vote. The Election Commission has made good arrangements for senior citizens as well.I came here to cast my vote because I feel good."

Notably, many of the elderly and disabled voters have already cast their votes from home after filling Form 12D. However, those who feel like they can go the polling booth for casting their vote can do that as well.

Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates including incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The voters can cast their ballots until 6 p.m., except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 p.m.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Two Poll Duty Workers Die Of Cardiac Arrest; Security Stepped Up For Voting Day,...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Former CM Kamal Nath, Incumbent Shivraj Cast Votes; Nath Accuses BJP Of...

MP Elections 2023: Former CM Kamal Nath, Incumbent Shivraj Cast Votes; Nath Accuses BJP Of...

MP Elections 2023: Yashodhara Raje, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jitu Patwari, Ministers And MLAs Cast...

MP Elections 2023: Yashodhara Raje, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jitu Patwari, Ministers And MLAs Cast...

MP Elections 2023: Incumbent CM Chouhan Offers Prayers At Narmada Ghat In Sehore Ahead Of Casting...

MP Elections 2023: Incumbent CM Chouhan Offers Prayers At Narmada Ghat In Sehore Ahead Of Casting...

PM Modi Extends Greetings To First-time Voters In MP, Urges Record Turnout For Chhattisgarh Second...

PM Modi Extends Greetings To First-time Voters In MP, Urges Record Turnout For Chhattisgarh Second...

MP Elections 2023: From 95-year-old To First Time Voters; State Elects Its Representatives Today

MP Elections 2023: From 95-year-old To First Time Voters; State Elects Its Representatives Today