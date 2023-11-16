MP Elections 2023: Two Poll Duty Workers Die Of Cardiac Arrest; Security Stepped Up For Voting Day, 17K Booths 'Sensitive'

Representative Image | Repre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons deployed on poll duty died on Thursday. Both-- PHE watchman identified as Bhimrao deployed in Multai and a CISF Jawan stationed in Tikamgarh died of cardiac arrest.

Tight security arrangements have been made across 230 assembly seats ahead of voting on Friday. The voting will start from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The voting in naxal-hit districts including Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori etc will be done between 7 pm till 3 pm, informed Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan during the press conference.

He said so far 42000 polling teams have left for their polling centres and remaining will also reach till their polling stations today itself. The number of total voters is more than 5.60 crores. Over 5.60 crore voters will vote for 2533 candidates across 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

कल मध्यप्रदेश के 230 विस क्षेत्रों के लिए प्रात: 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान होगा। नक्सल प्रभावित बालाघाट जिले की 3 विधानसभा बैहर,लांजी और परसवाड़ा तथा मंडला के 55 और डिंडोरी के 40 मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह 7 से अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी : मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी,मप्र अनुपम राजन pic.twitter.com/bObaUWYNmh — CEOMPElections (@CEOMPElections) November 16, 2023

Over 5100 pink booths, 60 green booths

There are 17032 sensitive polling centres where extra security arrangements have been made so that voters can cast their vote in a fearless manner.

The number of pink booths is 5160 and they would be totally operated by the women officials. For the first time, 60 green polling booths have been made where reusable material will be used.

The work of distributing voter slips has been accomplished.

One air ambulance and two choppers will be used for naxal-infested districts. During the day, an air ambulance will be stationed in Lanji while at night,it will be parked in Jabalpur. The choppers will be deployed in Bhopal and Balaghat.

Freebies Rs 122 crores seized

Goods worth Rs 335 crore have been seized since the implementation of the poll code. It includes cash Rs 39 crores, precious metals worth Rs 92 crores, illicit liquor worth Rs 63 crores and other materials including blankets, freebies valued Rs 122 crores.

