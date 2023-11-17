MP Elections 2023: Voting Begins For 230 Assembly Seats

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday. The central state will vote in single phase. As many as 64,523 polling booths have been set up across Madhya Pradesh.

Very few voters were spotted at the polling booths early in the morning. However, the footfall is expected to increase as the day proceeds. The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure smooth voting. For emergency, the Commission has stationed a helicopter and air ambulance at Gondia, adjacent to Maoist-hit Balaghat.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are 5.6 crore voters across 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters while 2.72 crore are female voters. Youth of the state also have a considerable share in the voting population. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023.

