MP Elections 2023: BJP Youth Wing Leader Barges In Congress Supporter's House, Threatens Him With Gunshots In Bhind

MP Elections 2023: BJP Leader Thrashes Congress Supporter At Home In Bhind; Victim Accuses Station In-charge Of Working On Behest Of Minister | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP youth wing leader allegedly barged in the house of a Congress supporter, assaulted him and threatened to kidnap him as he fired gunshots in the air, on Wednesday. Though a case has been registered in the matter, the victim has accused the police station in-charge of working for the BJP candidate and minister Arvind Bhadauria.

Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district is infamous for its notorious nature and has a history of never conducting peaceful elections. This year too, a day ahead of the assembly polls, news of violence has already started coming to fore.

According to information, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's District Vice President Abhishek Mishra along with his associates came to the house of Shivkant Sharma, a supporter of Congress candidate Hemant Katare. The incident was reported on Wednesday in village Pariyaya of Surpura police station area of Ater assembly seat of the district. Shivkant Sharma said that Abhishek Mishra beat him, tried to kidnap him and also opened fire in the air.

Hearing the gunshots, Sharma’s wife came out of the house after which Mishra started abusing her. Soon, several Congress supporters gathered at the scene and the accused left the spot.

Police station in-charge accused of working on behest of minister

As soon as the police got information about the incident, they reached the spot. However, the victim's family has accused cops of pressuring them to withdraw the case. Yogesh Katare, elder brother of Congress candidate Hemant Katare also reached the victim's house. Seeing the attitude of the police, Yogesh Katare accused Surpura police station in-charge Arvind Sikarwar, of working at the behest of the minister Arvind Bhadauria.

It is noteworthy that the election of Bhind's Ater assembly seat is making headlines this time because of minister and BJP candidate Arvind Bhadauria. Congress has been accusing him of using state machinery and casteist politics in the area. Recently, the Election Commission has also transferred two police station in-charges posted in the constituency because they were posted from outside on the recommendation of the minister himself. Now another police station in-charge is being accused of working on his instructions.

Sikarwar denies allegations

Police station in-charge Arvind Sikarwar denied the allegation made by Congress’ Yogesh Katare, after which Katare asked Sikarwar to show his call history. Katare alleged that the police station in-charge is in constant touch with minister Bhadauria.

As the matter started getting out of hand, top police officers immediately sent a team of Crime Branch to the spot and an FIR was lodged against five people including the BJYM leader.