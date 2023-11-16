MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Guna Saree Warehouse, 8 Fire Brigades Make Multiple Rounds To Douse Flames

MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Guna Textile Warehouse, 8 Fire Brigades Deployed |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a textile warehouse on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, in Bohra Complex street of Guna. The flames enraged and spread till terrace as the clothes acted as the fire conductor. Eight fire vehicles made multiple rounds and could douse fire by morning.

Though the clear cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police are considering a short circuit as the initial reason.

According to information, there is a clothes warehouse of Chaudharan Colony resident Sudeep Jain in the street of Bohra Complex. At around 1 am on Wednesday night, a fire suddenly broke out in the warehouse where sarees and other clothes were kept.

As huge clouds of smoke billowed from the building, locals informed the fire station. Efforts to bring the fire under control by the fire brigade continued till Thursday morning.

Though the fire brigade reached immediately at the spot, due to the presence of clothes and sarees in the warehouse, the fire was spreading rapidly. Keeping this in view, apart from Guna, fire brigades were also called from Gail Vijaypur, Raghogarh and Aaron.

8 fire brigades deployed

About eight fire brigades continued extinguishing the fire till early Thursday morning.

Talking about the incident, Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar Khatri said that he reached the spot as soon as he received information about the fire. “The fire was brought under control in the night itself, but due to the clothes, the fire inside is being extinguished. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, but prima facie it appears to have been caused by a short circuit,” he added.

