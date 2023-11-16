 MP Election 2023: MP’s Narishakti To Help BJP Return To Power, Says Modi
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday that the BJP would return to power in MP with the help of Narishakti (strength of women).

Modi said that the state government had done a lot to empower women, and it is Narishakti which has strengthened the BJP in the state.

Modi further tweeted that he had visited every nook and corner in the state, and the people’s faith is the real capital of the BJP.

The BJP can make a developed MP in the 21st century, and the people of the state find benefits in the double- engine government and understand its necessity, Modi tweeted.

The Congress does not have a roadmap for development, and the people are angry with the party’s dynastic politics, he said. The Prime Minister appealed to people to vote for the BJP.

