Bhopal: Additional DCP Shalini Dixit's Daughter Falls To Death From 9th Floor Of House In Aaradhana Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maithavi Dixit, daughter of additional deputy commissioner of Bhopal (Zone-3), Shalini Dixit, fell to death from the ninth floor of her maternal grandmother's house in Aaradhana Nagar area of the city on Thursday late night, the police said.

The police added that the way she fell is not clear, and the case is being probed at length to learn the same.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Ritesh Sharma said that the girl aged 17 is named Maithavi Dixit, who is the daughter of Additional DCP (Zone-3) of Bhopal, Shalini Dixit.

Her father Sandeep Dixit was the former Additional DCP of Bhopal traffic police. Maithavi on Thursday night, had gone to visit her maternal grandmother at her house in Riviera Heights, located in Aaradhana Nagar locality of the city. Under suspicious circumstances, she fell from the balcony of the house, located on the ninth floor of the building, and died a few minutes later.

On learning upon the incident, her parents rushed to the spot and the colony residents rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

SHO Sharma said that the case is being probed to ascertain how the girl fell from the balcony.

