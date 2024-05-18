Bhopal: Reading Holmes Helps You Think Like Sherlock To Solve Problems

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is known as – is a fictional gumshoe – who blows the lid off many wrong doings just with cold logic. That way he is realer than he has been made out to be. Now, the question is why should one read Holmes stories? Who is bothered about smog-filled Victorian alleyways ruled by felons with glittering knives? Many of Doyle’s sentences and words have also become obsolete.

James Bond, more glamorous than Holmes, has also arrived at the scene to work out any crime. With the passage of time, Bond has become a household name, because of the movies made on this character who can make the impossible possible.

Bond movies are crammed with spectacular incidents and glitzy characters whose might is beyond human imagination. Yet they ultimately pale by comparison: nothing much really happens in James Bond films and novels. So, a student or a teacher, with a little interest in classical literature, enjoys reading Holmes who is, apparently, the most filmed fictional person that world has ever seen. Doyle’s are seminal detective tales. The pages scripted by him have never become pallid down the years.

Read Also Best Places In Indore To Relish Authentic Turkish Kunafa

Importance of Holmes

The volumes of Holmes tell a reader how to observe, and how to draw a conclusion on the grounds of those observations. They provide a deep insight into the police system in the Victorian era when there was no CCTV footage, no DNA fingerprints, no blood or DNA testing. Another thing that is important about Holmes is that he is sympathetic with the victims – no matter who they are or what they do? For Holmes, money matters a little. If the case is interesting, and if that provides justice to a poor victim, he will leave off the fees.

At times he may appear to be a little wayward, brusque and abrupt in his manner, but he is squire at heart, and does not take rest until he works out a case to do justice to a victim. Ergo, when you leaf through the pages of Holmes, you are able to appreciate a great mind at work that delves into the netherworld – where the wrong doers wander to suck your blood. He is one of the first investigators – though fictional – who is bequeathed with the power of using chemistry, blood stains and ballistics to hit upon a clue to a crime.

His works really cloud the lines between reality and fiction. It was Holmes who inspired French criminologist Edmond Locard, called the father of modern forensic science, to set up the world’s first crime lab. Such a laboratory came off 23 years after Holmes imagined it. Psychologist Maria Konnikova has used neuroscience and psychology in her book, Mastermind, to portray how the methodologies of Doyle can help a man develop his thought process. According to a journal, Medical Humanities, “It is of the highest importance in the art of detection to be able to recognise, out of a number of facts, which are incidental and vital.”

Out-of-the-box thinking

Reading Holmes helps you think out of the box. When he is busy working out a case, he keeps quiet to weigh pros and cons of the matter. Holmes' assistant, Dr Watson writes in Sherlock Holmes and the Case of Sabina Hall, “When we first agreed to take the Baker Street suit together, Sherlock Holmes had warned me that he would at times become ‘in the dumps’ and not open his mouth for days at a time.” Everyone knows Doyle was imparted training in medical science which helped him develop wilful scepticism, minute observation, and chew over the law of probability. A reader of Poison Belt knows how he reached the conclusion of the case.

Byomkesh Bakshi, Holmes

Sherlock Holmes’s writings have inspired many authors across the globe through ages to go for writing thrillers. Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay was one of them. He created the Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshi who also uncloaks crimes with his sheer logic, as his counterpart Holmes does, but Bakshi represents twentieth century Bengal. Through Bakshi, Bandyopadhyay sketches the alleyways of the then Calcutta (now Kolkata), and Doyle limns the lanes of London.

Many critics of Bandyopadhyay have compared Bakshi with Holmes, but those who have read his works know pretty well – everything about Bakshi is Indian – or to be specific, Bengali. His area of activities is mostly confined to Calcutta and its nearby areas. So, if you read Doyle, you will know how the fictional character of Holmes helps you solve problems in real life; how his silence gives you words to express yourself; how he helps you draw a line between what is good and bad. You will appreciate that this character – realer than real – never fades into oblivion.