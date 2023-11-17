Madhya Pradesh: Carry Photo ID Proof For Voting, Check Name In Voter's List

Ideal polling station |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for Assembly Elections-2023 would be held on Friday from 7 am to 6 pm. It would mandatory for voters to produce identity card before voting.

Election Commission has already issued a list of 12 id cards that could be produced by voters. These Id cards are Voter ID card, Aadhar card, MNREGA job card, bank passbook with photo, health insurance card issued by Ministry of Labour, driver's licence, PAN card, smart card, passport and pension document with photo.

It is mandatory to have a service identity card, a disabled identity card issued by Central Government/State Government/PSU/Public Limited Companies. Name in voter’s list is also mandatory. After checking the punched identity card, the second polling officer would mark voter’s finger with indelible ink and take voter's signature.

Thereafter the third polling officer would take collector voter slip and check the mark on fingernail. After this, to cast vote in the EVM, one has to press the button in front of the candidate of your choice. The red light would flash with a beeping sound. The printed paper slip would be visible through the glass on the VVPAT window.

HOW TO CAST YOUR VOTE USING EVM, VVPAT?

When a voter enters polling booth, the presiding officer would switch on the ballot unit. The voter will then press the blue button on the ballot unit in front of the name/election symbol of the candidate of his choice. After this, a red light will light in front of the name/election symbol of the selected candidate. To verify the voter’s vote, the VVPAT will print a slip containing the name and election symbol of the selected candidate. The slip will be visible from behind the glass for approximately seven seconds. The printed slip will not be given to the voter.

FACILITIES AVAILABLE TO SENIOR CITIZENS AND DISABLED PEOPLE AT POLLING BOOTHS

Keeping in mind facilities to be provided to senior citizens and disabled people at polling stations on polling day, district returning officer has ensured ramps and wheelchairs along with transportation facilities for disabled people, Braille EVMs, voter assistance booths, sign language, special assistants, direction signs, priority to senior citizens and disabled people, separate queues for men and women at polling stations and drinking water. Facilities like waiting room, toilet and first aid will also be provided.

TO CAST A VOTE, VOTER’S NAME MUST BE ON THE VOTER LIST

For a voter to cast vote, it is necessary for his name to be on the voter list. A voter can checking his name in voter’s list and find the polling station through Voter Helpline (Voterportal.eci.gov.in) app. For election-related information a phone call can be made or SMS can be sent to 1950. Voters can find their polling station through EPIC number on the Voter Helpline App.