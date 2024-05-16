Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bars, Wine Shops To Be Closed For 4 Days; Check Dates, Timings Here

Ahead of the 5th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on May 20, the state government has announced that bars and wine shops in the city will remain closed for three days starting from 5 pm on May 18 till 5 pm on May 20.

As per the notification, the decision is taken to maintain law and order in the city and prevent any untoward incident on the polling day.

All Bars and wine shops will be closed on:

18th May 2024 (Saturday) From 5.00 PM

19th May 2024 (Sunday) *Full Day*

20th May 2024 (Monday) *Upto 6.00 PM*

4th June 2024 (Tuesday) *Till the declaration of results

The city will witness another dry day on June 4, the day of the vote until the results are announced.

In the fifth phase, polling will be held in Mumbai, MMR and suburbs. This includes six constituencies: North Mumbai, North-West Mumbai, North-East Mumbai, North-Central Mumbai, South Central and South Mumbai.

Four phases of Lok Sabha polls have been held and the voting will conclude on June 1 with results on June 4. The remaining phases will be held on May 20, May 25, and June 1.