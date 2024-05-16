Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde’s Luggage Checked By Election Commission Officers In Nashik

X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s luggage was checked by Election Commission officers in Nashik’s Panchavati on Thursday.

This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that Shinde carried bags stashed with cash in a helicopter to Nashik. However, this claim was rubbished by Shinde’s Sena.

Raut posted a video on X, showing Shinde coming out of a helicopter in Nashik and some persons around him were carrying large bags.

During an interaction with the media Raut had said “If they claim to have the support of the people, then why do they need money to entice voters…The authorities have time to probe our helicopters, but no action is taken against these people.”

Shinde after arriving in Nashik on Thursday said that his party will retain the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency with a bigger margin this time.

Shinde was here to canvass for Sena candidate and incumbent MP Hemant Godse, who had defeated NCP's Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, by a margin of nearly 3 lakh votes in 2019.

Both Shiv Sena and NCP are now partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition after splits in the original parties.

Shinde also took part in a motorcycle rally organised for Godse's campaign.

"Our candidate Hemant Godse will win the election with a higher victory margin than last time... Hemant Godse works 24x7. Therefore, our victory is certain. The polls are on May 20. Shantigiri Maharaj (spiritual leader) should bless Hemant Godse and support him," Shinde said.

Earlier, Shantigiri Maharaj had indicated that he might enter electoral politics. He had said that his Jai Babaji temple and trust had followers in around 1.80 lakh families, which translated into nearly four lakh voters.

Nashik is among the 13 Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, marking the conclusion of general elections in Maharashtra. Votes will be counted on June 4.