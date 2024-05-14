Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde Top 'Wealth Accumulator' Among All Mumbai MPs

Shiv Sena Candidate Shrikant Shinde |

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son and member of parliament from Kalyan constituency Shrikant Shinde recorded the highest wealth growth by 669% in five years among all the candidates from the Mumbai metropolitan area. Another Shiv Sena candidate and Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale was the second most wealth accumulator after Shinde at 619%.

The informed Voter Project released its analysis of the candidates from the Mumbai region contesting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The non-profit institution analyses the candidates and political parties according to their manifestos, performance statistics, criminal record, assets and education. The latest candidate analysis highlighted the annual wealth growth reported by the incumbent MPs from the nine constituencies of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Palghar.

According to the report, Kalyan MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena recorded the highest wealth growth among all the incumbent candidates contesting for the nine constituencies. Shinde recorded a whopping 669% year-on-year growth since he contested for the parliamentary elections in 2019, declaring his current wealth to be Rs. 14.93 crores.

Sena’s Rahul Shewale, contesting for the Mumbai South-Central constituency, recorded the second-highest wealth growth in the last five years. Shewale has declared Rs 13.43 crores of his wealth which has increased at an annual rate of 619%. Indian National Congress candidate from Mumbai North recorded 483% year-on-year growth whereas Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate from Mumbai South recorded 401% growth.

Analysing the highest wealth of the candidates, union minister Piyush Goyal contesting from Mumbai North topped the list with Rs 110.96 crores worth of assets, followed by Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar from Mumbai North West with the total wealth of Rs 54.51 crores.

MPs belonging to the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena recorded the highest wealth growth among all the parties at the rate of 339%, with the average wealth of a candidate at Rs 24.1 crores. It was followed by INC candidates who recorded average wealth of Rs 14.5 crores grown at a rate of 275%.

With other minor parties recording higher wealth growth, Shiv Sena (UBT) came ninth in the list with 80% wealth growth, followed by the BJP in tenth position with 31% growth. However, the average wealth of BJP candidates was the highest among all the parties at Rs 44.6 crores.

The wealth growth over five years for candidates from the National Democratic Alliance was the highest at 150% with an average wealth of Rs 32.8 crores, whereas the candidates associated with the INDIA alliance recorded 57% growth with an average of Rs 10.9 crores.