Mumbai: Mankhurd Cops Book Man For Organising Religious Event To Pitch North Indians To Vote For BJP's Milind Kotecha

BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha | File/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police registered an FIR against an individual, Sunil Pal on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct by organizing a religious event aimed at urging North Indians to vote for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha, said a report in the Hindustan Times. The religious event, held on May 6 near the Sankatmochan Hanuman Mandir in Mankhurd attracted over 200 attendees.

Civic officials from M-Ward, tasked with election-related duties, found out about the event via a social media video and filed a complaint. The video also featured BJP supporters campaigning for Kotecha, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North East.

Attempt To Influence Voters

Upon being notified, the election commission directed BMC officials to initiate legal action against the event organisers. According to the report citing a police officer, the event, organised by Sunil Pal without prior permission, included multiple speeches endorsing BJP workers and Mihir Kotecha. The gathering was clearly an attempt to influence voters, which is a violation of the electoral norms in place during the model code of conduct period.

Case Filed In The Matter

As a result, a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant Acts. This section deals with actions that defy legally established orders by public servants, which in this case relates to conducting a public gathering without appropriate permission during an election period. The police are now investigating further to determine any additional breaches and to take necessary actions against the organisers.

BJP vs Sena UBT On Mumbai North East Seat

Mumbai North East seat is set to go for polling on May 20 along with 5 other seats in the city. BJP's Milind Kotecha is facing Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Dina Patil in a face-to-face battle for the seat. The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4.