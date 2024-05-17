 Mumbai: Mankhurd Cops Book Man For Organising Religious Event To Pitch North Indians To Vote For BJP's Milind Kotecha
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mankhurd Cops Book Man For Organising Religious Event To Pitch North Indians To Vote For BJP's Milind Kotecha

Mumbai: Mankhurd Cops Book Man For Organising Religious Event To Pitch North Indians To Vote For BJP's Milind Kotecha

Civic officials from M-Ward, tasked with election-related duties, found out about the event via a social media video and filed a complaint. The video also featured BJP supporters campaigning for Kotecha, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North East.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha | File/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police registered an FIR against an individual, Sunil Pal on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct by organizing a religious event aimed at urging North Indians to vote for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha, said a report in the Hindustan Times. The religious event, held on May 6 near the Sankatmochan Hanuman Mandir in Mankhurd attracted over 200 attendees.

Civic officials from M-Ward, tasked with election-related duties, found out about the event via a social media video and filed a complaint. The video also featured BJP supporters campaigning for Kotecha, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North East.

Read Also
FPJ Mumbai Debate: 'Modi Govt Has Never Discriminated Against Citizens,' Affirms BJP's Mumbai...
article-image

Attempt To Influence Voters

Upon being notified, the election commission directed BMC officials to initiate legal action against the event organisers. According to the report citing a police officer, the event, organised by Sunil Pal without prior permission, included multiple speeches endorsing BJP workers and Mihir Kotecha. The gathering was clearly an attempt to influence voters, which is a violation of the electoral norms in place during the model code of conduct period.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha Unveils Manifesto For North East Mumbai...
article-image

Case Filed In The Matter

As a result, a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant Acts. This section deals with actions that defy legally established orders by public servants, which in this case relates to conducting a public gathering without appropriate permission during an election period. The police are now investigating further to determine any additional breaches and to take necessary actions against the organisers.

BJP vs Sena UBT On Mumbai North East Seat

Mumbai North East seat is set to go for polling on May 20 along with 5 other seats in the city. BJP's Milind Kotecha is facing Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Dina Patil in a face-to-face battle for the seat. The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Mankhurd Cops Book Man For Organising Religious Event To Pitch North Indians To Vote For...

Mumbai: Mankhurd Cops Book Man For Organising Religious Event To Pitch North Indians To Vote For...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather Later Today; Mercury To Remain Stable In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather Later Today; Mercury To Remain Stable In...

Mumbai: FPJ Campaign Against Illegal Hoardings In City Amid Ghatkopar Tragedy

Mumbai: FPJ Campaign Against Illegal Hoardings In City Amid Ghatkopar Tragedy

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: BMC Imposes Ban On Permission To New Banners In City After Mishap That...

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: BMC Imposes Ban On Permission To New Banners In City After Mishap That...

'Corporates Don't Hire Burqa-Wearing Women': Chembur College Justifies Hijab Ban

'Corporates Don't Hire Burqa-Wearing Women': Chembur College Justifies Hijab Ban