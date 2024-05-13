Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha Unveils Manifesto For North East Mumbai Constituency

BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha | File/ Vijay Gohil

BJP candidate from North east Mumbai, Mihir Kotecha has unveiled his manifesto for his constituency with the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. At that time, Fadnavis said "It is my responsibility to fulfil the resolutions that Mihir Kotecha has made for the development of this constituency."

Kotecha's manifesto includes many issues, including all-round development of sons of the soil, reservation in job for sons of the soil in the private sector, Marathi market centres, play stations for children, making Govandi Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd drug-free, and providing PAPs through in-situ in 3km radius of redevelopment projects.

Kotecha claimed his manifesto has covered all sections of society. It emphasises infrastructure, roads, railways, transport issues, environment, redevelopment, health, education, women, sons of the soil, parks, Marathi market centres, sports, arts, and culture, among related issues.

Kotecha's appeal to the citizens as 'Your Expectations, My duty' . "I thank the people for suggesting innovative ideas and guidance to solve them. Most of your expectations and suggestions have been seriously considered in my manifesto. The development of our constituency and making life easier for citizens is the goal of BJP under the leadership of Hon PM Shri Narendra Modiji. We need your valuable contribution to this nation-building work," Kotecha said.

Kotecha further said, after getting elected as MP, he would serve the people and take care of them for the next five years. The manifesto reiterated the construction of a bird park at Mulund, Mulund Terminus, and the construction of a theatre in North East Mumbai.

Key Highlights -

- All-round development of sons of the soil in Mumbai is our goal

- Efforts will be made to provide 10 percent reservation in jobs for sons of the soil in private sector

- To expand higher educational institutions for the overall development of sons of the soil in Mumbai

- To develop art culture and sports media to glorify sons of the soil

- To promote the preservation of social and cultural identity

- Setting up of Marathi market centres

- Play stations will be set up in the garden for children to play

- A statue of Lahuji Salve will be installed

- Development of Pink Trumpet Trees from Ghatkopar East to Vikhroli as a tourist destination

- Govandi Shivaji Nagar Mankhurd will be made drug-free

- Action will be taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators

PAP

- In-situ redevelopment project will be implemented and PAPs to be given in 3 km radius

- If the residents of North East Mumbai are affected by the project, PAP will try to provide them with houses in nearby areas

Health

- Multi-specialty hospitals will be set up at Kanjurmarg East and Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar

Education

- Efforts will be made to establish a Medical and Engineering College in North East Mumbai

Environment

- Green corridors will be developed on highways to reduce pollution

- Cleanliness campaigns will be carried out in partnership with NGOs

Hawker policy

- Registration and licensing of all hawkers in the constituency will reduce encroachments and give hawkers a safe and legal place to do business