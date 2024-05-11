Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Mihir Kotecha Promises To Change Name Of Mankhurd Area To Shivaji Nagar After Getting Elected

Facebook

Mumbai: BJP Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Mihir Kotecha declared that he would change the name of the Mankhurd area to Shivaji Nagar once he gets elected and will stop all the illegal businesses of Zakir Naik's descendants in the area.

"I want to assure you that the day I get elected, I will continue to try to change the name of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar to Shivaji Nagar only. Similarly, with the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, all the illegal 'dhanda 'of Zakir Naik's descendants, be it drugs or gutkha or matka, will be closed and will bring true governance in the area," he said.

Mankhurd area in his constituency has a large slum belt that houses migrants, vagrants, and working class of the city.

Kotecha Mocks Sanjay Patil

Kotecha mocked Sanjay Patil for being absent during a debate organised for Lok Sabha candidates to present their ideas for the development of Mumbai.

"In Mumbai Debate organised by the Free Press Journal and Press Club, we wanted to present our ideas about the city of Mumbai. As far as I know, the organisers made 15 phone calls there, but Patil did not answer a single call," he said.

The BJP candidate of Loksabha challenged Patil and challenged him for one on one discussion. Kotecha said " he is ready to come to any place and discuss one-on-one in front of all the people his ideas regarding Mumbai's development with Patil."

"I am sure you will accept my challenge and clear the charge of evasion against you," Kotecha said to Patil.

Kotecha also objected to his opponent Sanjay Dina Patil for disrespecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leader alleged that Patil is blabbering as he sees his defeat in the election. Last month, Kotecha’s campaign vehicle was vandalised by some unknown persons.

About Mihir Kotecha

Kotecha is an MLA from the Mulund constituency is now contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North East. An interesting fight is going on in the north-east constituency which has remained a bastion for BJP for the last two Lok Sabha polls.