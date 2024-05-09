Mumbai News: 'Metro 4 Will Be Operational In 15 Months,' Says Mahayutri Candidate Mihir Kotecha

Mahayuti candidate from Mumbai North East Mihir Kotecha is confident that the Wadala-Kasarwadavali Metro 4 project, which has been stalled for two-and-a-half years, will be operational in the next 15 months. As a part of the election campaign, Kotecha is visiting various housing societies and interacting with the residents.

Recently, Kotecha participated in a question-and-answer session on different issues at Bhandup's Dreams Society. Speeding up of Metro 4 work, discount given by railways to senior citizens during the Covid period, protection of green belt in Bhandup-Mulund east, property tax, issue of burnt shops in Dreams Mall fire, dumping ground, traffic congestion outside Bhandup railway station were among the various issues raised by residents.

Answering these questions, Mihir Kotecha said, “Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made an invaluable contribution in expanding the metro network in Mumbai and in launching the metro projects across Mumbai. A Japanese company, JICA, is providing financial assistance to the metro project in Mumbai”.

The work of the Metro 4 project was stalled by the MVA government because of their ego. After the formation of the Mahayuti government, it took the Japanese company four months to get the project back on track, he said. At present, 10% extra work is going on every day. The work at Mulund on this route has been completed. The connection from Powai, Goregaon and the car shed at Aarey has been completed and will be operational in two months. So, this route can be started in the next 15 months, Kotecha added.