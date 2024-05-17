Kartik Aaryan's Relatives Die In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse That Killed 16, Actor Attends Funeral In Mumbai

A massive dust storm hit Mumbai on May 13, Monday, which led to a massive hoarding collapsing in the Ghatkopar locality of the city, and 16 people lost their lives in the tragic mishap. And as per latest reports, among the deceased was also a couple and turns out they were related to actor Kartik Aaryan.

As per a report in Indian Express, the deceased, identified as retired Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager Manoj Chansoria, 60, and his wife Anita, 59, were relatives of Kartik and the actor even attended their last rites held in the city on Thursday.

Chansoria and his wife had stopped at the petrol pump near the hoarding to refill the fuel tank of their car while on their way back to their home in Madhya Pradesh, and that is when the hoarding collapsed right on top of their vehicle, crushing the two of them to their deaths.

The report also mentioned that the couple had visited Mumbai for visa related formalities as they were planning to visit their son Yash in the United States, however, their dream remained unfulfilled due to the fatal incident.

Their mortal remains were recovered from the site of the hoarding collapse 50 hours after the incident took place. Their final rites were held at the Sahar crematorium on Thursday, and as per reports, Kartik too attended it, along with other members of his family.

However, the actor has not issued a statement over the unfortunate incident.

At present, Kartik has his hands full with the promotions of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is set to present the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

The posters of the film have already generated a strong buzz on social media, and the makers are set to release the trailer on May 18, Saturday.