 Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested By Mumbai Police From Udaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGhatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested By Mumbai Police From Udaipur

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested By Mumbai Police From Udaipur

Bhavesh Bhinde, who is the owner of EGO Media, which owned the illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar, has been arrested. The accused Bhavesh Bhinde has been arrested from Udaipur by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch today.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested By Mumbai Police From Udaipur |

Mumbai: Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. Bhavesh Bhinde, who is the owner of EGO Media, which owned the illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar, has been arrested. The accused Bhavesh Bhinde has been arrested from Udaipur by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch today.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested By Mumbai Police From Udaipur

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested By Mumbai Police From Udaipur

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory For ‘Jahir Sabha’ To Be Attened By PM Modi, Mahayuti...

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory For ‘Jahir Sabha’ To Be Attened By PM Modi, Mahayuti...

Mumbai: Retired ATC Manager And Wife Among 16 Victims In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy

Mumbai: Retired ATC Manager And Wife Among 16 Victims In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy

Mumbai: MBMC Breaks Record, Collects ₹28.38 Crore In Property Tax In 44 Days

Mumbai: MBMC Breaks Record, Collects ₹28.38 Crore In Property Tax In 44 Days

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹1.37 Lakh By Blank Call Scam In Mira Road, Case Filed

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹1.37 Lakh By Blank Call Scam In Mira Road, Case Filed