Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested By Mumbai Police From Udaipur |

Mumbai: Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. Bhavesh Bhinde, who is the owner of EGO Media, which owned the illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar, has been arrested. The accused Bhavesh Bhinde has been arrested from Udaipur by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch today.