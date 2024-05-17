Mumbai: FPJ Campaign Against Illegal Hoardings In City Amid Ghatkopar Tragedy

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal has revived its campaign against illegal hoardings. Monday's hoarding tragedy in Ghatkopar (E), in which 16 innocent lives were lost, should serve as a wake up call.

Finally the BMC has woken up and issued notices to billboard contractors who have erected hoardings much bigger than the sanctioned size of 40'x40'. The FPJ demands that all these illegal hoardings be removed immediately in the interest of citizens' safety.

Following is the list of 45 hoardings which should be dismantled immediately:

1. Pioneer Publicity ------- Railway premises, Bandra (E) ---- 45'x45'

2. Roshan Space ------- Railway premises, Bandra (E) ----- 120'x120'

3. Roshan Space ------- Rly overbridge, Savarkar flyover, Goregaon - 60'x40'

4. Roshan Space ------- " - "

5. Pioneer Publicity ------- P D'Mello Rd, Sandhurst Road (E) -- 60'x40'

6. Zest Enterprises ------- " -- "

7. Pioneer Publicity ------- Charni Road Stn (W) -- 80'x30"

8. " ------- " -- 100'x30'

9. " ------- Central Rly Colony, Mazgaon -- 20'x50

10. " ------- " -- 80'x40'

11. " ------- Sir JJ Rd, Byculla (W) -- 60'x80'

12. " ------- Dr B.A. Rd, Byculla (W) -- 50'x20'

13. Ego Media ------- Tilak Bridge, Dadar -- 30'x80'

14. Ego Media ------- Tilak Bridge, Dadar -- 30'x80'

15. Ego Media ------- Tilak Bridge, Dadar -- 30'x80'

16. Ego Media ------- Tilak Bridge, Dadar -- 30'x80'

17. Ego Media ------- Tilak Bridge, Dadar -- 30'x80'

18. Ego Media ------- Tilak Bridge, Dadar -- 80'x100'

19. Ego Media ------- Tilak Bridge, Dadar -- 30'x80'

20. Pioneer Publicity ---- Eastern Express Highway, Sion -- 80'x30'

21. Bright Outdoor ----- " -- 80'x40'

22. Alakh Advtg ------ '' -- 80'x40'

23. Roshan Space ----- Chunabatti Stn (E) -- 30'x50'

24. Roshan Space ----- Chunabatti Stn (E) -- 30'x50'

25. Roshan Space ----- Chunabatti Stn (E) -- 30'x50'

26. Roshan Space ----- Chunabatti Stn (E) -- 30'x50'

27. Wallop Advtg ----- Suman Nagar Jn, Chembur -- 60'x30'

28. Devangi Outdoor --- " - 80'x20'

29. Roshan Publicity --- EEH, Chembur - 60'x30'

30. " -- " - "

31. Zest Advtg -- " - "

32. Devangi Outdoor -- " -50'x40

33. " -- " -- 50'x40'

34. Global Advertisers -- " --60'x30'

35. Devangi Outdoor -- Rly Premises, Nr. EEH, Chembur -- 50'x40'

36. " -- Suman Nagar, Chembur -- 50'x10'

37. " -- " -- "

38. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 120'x120'

39. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 120'x120'

40. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 80'x80'

41. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 80'x80'

42. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 80'x80'

43. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 80'x80'

44. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 80'x80'

45. Ego Media --- EEH, Near Bharat Petroleum -- 80'x80