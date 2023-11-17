 MP Elections 2023: Village In Kamal Nath's Constituency Boycots Polling Over Denial Of Ticket To Local Man
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Village In Kamal Nath's Constituency Boycots Polling Over Denial Of Ticket To Local Man

MP Elections 2023: Village In Kamal Nath's Constituency Boycots Polling Over Denial Of Ticket To Local Man

Sitting MLA and state Congress chief Kamal Nath and the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu are the main contestants from Chhindwara.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Only one voter from Shahpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara assembly constituency cast vote in the state elections on Friday as the rest of the locals boycotted polling to protest the denial of ticket by the Congress to a local leader from another seat.

Sitting MLA and state Congress chief Kamal Nath and the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu are the main contestants from Chhindwara.

Of 1,063 registered voters in the village, only the village `kotwar' cast his vote around 6 pm when the polling was about to end. Kotwars are appointed to disseminate information about welfare schemes and assist the administration otherwise.

The village panchayat on Thursday decided to boycott polling as the Congress denied ticket to Neeraj Bunty Patel, who hails from Shahpur, from Chaurai assembly seat, said local resident Daulat Singh.

Patel is contesting from Chaurai as an independent candidate.

As per booth presiding officer Ramesh Gadge, only kotwar Gopal cast his vote.

The same polling booth had recorded 99 per cent voting in 2018, he added.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'Polling Underway In A Peaceful Way, Says Chief Electoral Officer
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 71.11% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Agar-Malwa Tops With 82%, Bhopal Could Not Even...

MP Elections 2023: 71.11% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Agar-Malwa Tops With 82%, Bhopal Could Not Even...

MP Election 2023: Union Minister Virendra Kumar Highlights Voting As Festival In MP Assembly Polls

MP Election 2023: Union Minister Virendra Kumar Highlights Voting As Festival In MP Assembly Polls

MP Elections 2023: Polling Ends At 6 Pm; Those Still In Queue To Be Allowed To Vote

MP Elections 2023: Polling Ends At 6 Pm; Those Still In Queue To Be Allowed To Vote

MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya, Scindia, Jitu Patwari, Other Ministers & MLAs Cast Votes

MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya, Scindia, Jitu Patwari, Other Ministers & MLAs Cast Votes

MP Election 2023: Chhatarpur BJP Candidate Arvind Pateria Booked For Attack On Congress' Vikram...

MP Election 2023: Chhatarpur BJP Candidate Arvind Pateria Booked For Attack On Congress' Vikram...