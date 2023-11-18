 Bhopal: 40.18 Crore Cash And Items Valued Nearly ₹300 Crore Under MCC
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 40.18 Crore Cash And Items Valued Nearly ₹300 Crore Under MCC

Bhopal: 40.18 Crore Cash And Items Valued Nearly ₹300 Crore Under MCC

According to information, the ongoing efforts by enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct was initiated following the announcement of the election schedule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of Rs 40.18 crore in cash and various items, including liquor, drugs, jewelry, and other valuables valued at nearly Rs 300 crore, have been confiscated in Madhya Pradesh since the implementation of the model code of conduct, according to a senior official.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Bhopal North 69.10% Voting Recorded; Voting Picks Up After Namaz
article-image

According to information, the ongoing efforts by enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct was initiated following the announcement of the election schedule.

The joint efforts of the Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), and the police resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewelry, and other materials worth approximately Rs 339.95 crore.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Votes Hours Before Leaving To Consign Her Mother’s Mortal Remains To Ganga
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP: 105-Year-Old Woman Votes, Gets Standing Ovation

MP: 105-Year-Old Woman Votes, Gets Standing Ovation

MP Election 2023: BJP Alleges Attack By Congress Workers, FIR Filed

MP Election 2023: BJP Alleges Attack By Congress Workers, FIR Filed

Bhopal: 40.18 Crore Cash And Items Valued Nearly ₹300 Crore Under MCC

Bhopal: 40.18 Crore Cash And Items Valued Nearly ₹300 Crore Under MCC

MP Election 2023: Strong Protest Against Dynasty Politics, Says Union Minister

MP Election 2023: Strong Protest Against Dynasty Politics, Says Union Minister