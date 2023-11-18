Bhopal: 40.18 Crore Cash And Items Valued Nearly ₹300 Crore Under MCC

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of Rs 40.18 crore in cash and various items, including liquor, drugs, jewelry, and other valuables valued at nearly Rs 300 crore, have been confiscated in Madhya Pradesh since the implementation of the model code of conduct, according to a senior official.

According to information, the ongoing efforts by enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct was initiated following the announcement of the election schedule.

The joint efforts of the Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), and the police resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewelry, and other materials worth approximately Rs 339.95 crore.

