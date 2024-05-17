 Bus Carrying 'Char Dham Yatra' Devotees To Kedarnath Catches Fire At Guna-Shivpuri Highway; Visuals Surface
Friday, May 17, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a bus carrying devotees to Kedarnath on Friday evening.

The bus was full of 'Char Dham Yatra' devotees and left from Maharashtra. A short circuit sparked fire when it reached the Guna-Shivpuri four-lane highway.

The intensity of the fire can be gauged from the fact that the bus was reduced to a damaged iron skeleton. Visuals show an enraged fire burning the bus to ashes and huge clouds of smoke billowing out. Locals gathered, and Kolaras police were informed.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

(More Details Awaited)

