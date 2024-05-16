MP Horror: Drug Addict Son Beats Father To Death With Baseball Bat; Hits Mom Too After She Pleads For Mercy

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly thrashed his father to death with a baseball bat in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. When his mother rushed for rescue, he attacked her head. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that the youth was admitted to drug rehabilitation centre. He murdered his father as soon as he returned from there.

According to the information, Sudhanshu Kadam beat his father, Ravi Kadam, in Baba Wali Gali in Dattapura. The man continued to hit his father until he fell dead. His mother, Shakuntala, also sustained serious injuries to her head.

As soon as the police received the information, Kotwali police reached the spot.

The accused fled the spot and is absconding. The police are currently busy searching for the accused.

The police said that the youth is a drug addict. He was also admitted to the de-addiction centre, but after returning from there, the father was murdered.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a 35-year-old unmarried and mentally disturbed man allegedly attacked his elderly parents with an iron rod while they were asleep in Morena district.The accused son, identified as Harendra Sharma (35), fled the spot after murdering his parents at Kutwar village under the jurisdiction of Mata Basaiya police station on Tuesday night, said the police station in-charge. Jaipal Singh

Locals said Harendra would fight with his parents every day over money, the official said.