 MP Election 2023: Bhopal North 69.10% Voting Recorded; Voting Picks Up After Namaz
Police kept on announcing that people should not assemble at any point unnecessary in Shahjahanabad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal north constituency recorded 67.8 per cent voting on Friday in multi-corner contest. It is a Muslim dominated constituency in Bhopal. 

In Arif Nagar, large number people assembled at polling booth shouting slogans even after tight security arrangement.  Although there was slow voting till noon, it picked up momentum a little bit after 2pm.

In Muslims dominated pockets in old Bhopal, voting picked up a little bit. Many voters said because of prayer timings for Namaz, low turnout was witnessed at a number of polling booths.

But, voting picked up later and people cast their votes without wasting much time in the queue. There was tight security at the Model School and Old Court polling booths of Shahjahanabad. 

Police kept on announcing that people should not assemble at any point unnecessary in Shahjahanabad. They did not allow the crowd to be in the vicinity of the polling booth.  

Sitting MLA Arif Aqueel’s son Atif Aquee is contesting on Congress ticket while BJP has fielded former Mayor Alok Sharma. Two dissidents Aamer Aqueel and Nasir Islam are in fray making fight multi-corner contest in this constituency.  

