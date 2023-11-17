MP Election 2023:

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to Priyanka Gandhi's 'short height, tall ego' remark, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, said that she needs to take a" look in the mirror before teaching a lesson arrogance."

Scindia stressed that he has never been in the race for the post of Chief Minister and continued saying that the race is for the development and growth of the nation.

"Kursi ka race sirf Congress ko hai. I have consistently stated that I am not vying for the position of Chief Minister. I was never in contention, be it in 2013, 2018, or 2023. The competition is for the development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Scindia cast his vote on Friday and appealed public to step out and vote in large numbers. He expressed confidence that BJP will clean sweep Madhy Pradesh assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Datia a few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi, took a swipe at Scindia and called him a traitor for betraying people of Gwalior-Chambal. "Scindia has betrayed Gwalior-Chambal. He joined hands with BJP and overthrew democratically-elected Nath government in 2020."

Further she said, "Scindia is a man of short height, but has a tall ego." Recalling her days with the Union Minister in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said, "I still remember when he was in Congress and we were working in Uttar Pradesh, people would address him as 'Maharaj'!"

