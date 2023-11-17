 MP Election 2023: Driver Dead, Congress' Vikram Singh Accuses BJP Of Gun Firing In Chhatarpur; BJP Leader Attacked With Stones In Morena
MP Election 2023: Driver Dead, Congress' Vikram Singh Accuses BJP Of Gun Firing In Chhatarpur; BJP Leader Attacked With Stones In Morena

Late at night, there was an effort to run him over with a vehicle, tragically resulting in the death of his driver.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Vikram Singh Natiraja had a narrow escape, while his driver died in alleged gun firing by the BJP workers in Chhatarpur on Thursday late night.

The incident pertains to Rajnagar assembly area number 50 in Chhatarpur. Natiraja has accused supporters of BJP candidate Arvind Pateria of murder attempt. He said the BJP workers had tried to run him over and fired gunshots. Natiraja had a narrow escape, however, his driver Salman succumbed to bullet injuries.

Natiraja, along with his supporters approached police station and filed a complaint against the accused BJP leaders. He got emotional while speaking to media and has appealed public to not vote for BJP.

BJP leader attacked in Morena

In the midst of ongoing assembly elections in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, violence erupted once again. In the Mehgaon constituency, a clash occurred in the village of Manhadar targeting BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla.

The altercation included stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to Shukla and damage to his vehicle. Due to his condition, Shukla's security guard had to resort to firing in the air to save him.

Following this incident, another disturbance unfolded at the Manhadar polling booth, where Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers clashed. This altercation escalated to the point of gunfire.

A youth, identified as Krishna Bhadoriya, sustained injuries from a gunshot during the clash. Bhadoriya, who had gone to cast his vote, alleges that Congress candidate Rahul Singh Bhadoriya was responsible for the firing, resulting in a bullet wound to his leg. After the incident, Krishna Bhadoriya was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in the case of the attack on BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla, Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav stated that they received information about stone-pelting on Shukla and that he sustained injuries to his leg. Yadav confirmed that the situation is now under control, and the voting process is continuing. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) is also present at the scene.

