MP Elections 2023: Scindia Accuses Congress Of Ignoring Women Welfare, Hails CM’s ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Wednesday that the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan implemented numerous welfare programs to guarantee women's advancement, claiming that the Congress never gave women's development any consideration when it was in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia said, "Congress never thought about women. They ruled Madhya Pradesh for 55 years and then 18 months, but what did they do? Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought in 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana', 'Scooty Yojana', he also introduced 'Kanyadan Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana. We have ensured that there is a holistic development of a girl across all stages of her life."

In response to the opposition's claim that the BJP is abusing the ED and CBI during election season, Scindia stated, "Not sure what they are referring to. But, if something wrong goes on somewhere, investigating agencies will definitely look into it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress earlier today, saying that the party had no plan for Madhya Pradesh's growth.

"In the rallies, I saw how upset the people of MP are with Congress's dynastic politics and negativity. Congress has no vision for the development of MP and no roadmap. I urge all voters of MP to choose the BJP, choose the lotus, for a developed MP, for a developed India," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The Prime Minister went on to praise Madhya Pradesh's women for their enthusiastic involvement in the election.

"The women power of Madhya Pradesh is stepping forward in this election to raise the flag of BJP. Just as women empowerment is a priority for BJP, women have decided their minds to bring the BJP government again," the PM added.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, earlier on Monday reminded people of the outcomes of past elections and claimed that the public had supported the grand old party rather than the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that lying and manipulation had led to the current Shivraj Singh government, not the people's decision.

"You (people) did not elect BJP in the previous elections. Always remember, it was Congress that was voted to power. This government is formed by cheat and deceit. This government was not yours. This government was formed by cheating in front of your eyes," Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Bhopal.

One of the five states scheduled to hold elections in a single phase on November 17 is Madhya Pradesh. Voters will be tallied on December 3. Legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies will be chosen by voters.

