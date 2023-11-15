MP Elections 2023: 'I Saw How Upset People Are With Congress's Dynastic Politics,' PM Modi Criticises Congress

PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of campaigning for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the opposition Congress stating that the party lacks a vision for the development of the state.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister attacked the grand old party for dynastic politics and wrote, "In the rallies, I saw how upset the people of MP are with Congress's dynastic politics and negativity. Congress has no vision for the development of MP and no roadmap. I urge all voters of MP to choose the BJP, choose the lotus (BJP’s symbol), for a developed MP, for a developed India.”

'People have faith in BJP'

"This time's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, rather the campaign to seek blessings from the public, was very special. I went to every corner of the state, met and interacted with many people. The affection that people have for BJP, the faith they have in BJP, is our biggest asset," he further wrote.

Modi praises women of MP

In his post Modi also praised the women of Madhya Pradesh for their active participation in the election and acknowledged their role in making the return of the BJP government a priority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The women power of Madhya Pradesh is coming forward in this election and raising the flag of BJP. Just as women empowerment is the priority of BJP, similarly women have made the return of the BJP government their priority," the PM added.

"Today's new generation is looking at the next 25 years of India and their own 25 years together. And that's why our youth are also coming forward shoulder to shoulder to fulfil the responsibility of taking the resolve of a developed India to fruition, the PM added in the post.

Rahul claims 150 plus win

Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also made a post on X where he claimed that the Congress party will win the assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 17, with over 150 seats.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"A government of guarantees, a government of the people. Rs 1500/month for women, loan waiver for the farmers, Gas cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 2600 MSP assured for wheat, 100 units of electricity free, 200 Units of electricity at half rate for women, youth. Something in our promises for everyone. This is the Congress' storm which will uproot the BJP from power" Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Results for the 230 seat assembly will be declared on December 3.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)