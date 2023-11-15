 Bhopal Man Performs Carefree 'Lungi Dance' At Election Rally Of Congress' Gyanchandani; Hilarious Video Surfaces
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With less than 40 hours to go for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, not just political leaders but their supporters can also be seen filled with enthusiasm to ask for votes for their favourite political parties. In the same series, a video is doing rounds on social media in which a man can be seen dancing carefree in a lungi during the election rally of Huzur Congress candidate Naresh Gyanchandani. 

The man, donning only a chequered lungi can be seen dancing to drum beats with full enthusiasm in the video. Gyanchandani along with his supporters also reached the spot and met this Congress supporter. 

Notably, the Huzur constituency of Bhopal is a BJP stronghold and the party's Rameshwar Sharma has been an MLA from the seat for the past decade. Congress’ Naresh Gyanchandani is once again head to head with Sharma in the assembly polls on November 17. In the 2018 elections, Sharma had defeated Gyanchandani with more than 15,000 votes. 

Results for the 230 member assembly will be declared on December 3.

