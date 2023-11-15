MP: BJP Leader's Supporter Thrashes Local For Addressing Complaint In Katni; Case Registered (WATCH) |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Katni district just before the state assembly polls, where a supporter of a sitting MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Pathak, allegedly thrashed a local for addressing his complaint before the MLA.

According to the FIR copy, the incident occurred in Rajarwara village under the jurisdiction of Vijayraghavgarh police station limits in the district at around 11:30 pm on Monday late night (November 13).

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which the accused is seen slapping the victim. After the incident, the victim lodged a police complaint and demanded action against the accused.

"I live in Rajarwara village and work as a labourer. On November 13, at around 11:30 pm, I reached before MLA Pathak regarding a complaint of one Rajnish Chouhan, who is village secretary, and was informing him about my complaint. In the meantime, a person from my village Udairaj Singh Chouhan (brother of Rajnish Chouhan) came and slapped me thrice. I report a complaint and action should be taken," the victim said in the FIR.

Case registered

On the other hand, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kediya said, "On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections and investigation into the matter is underway. After the probe, the accused will be arrested." Notably, at the time of incident, the MLA and BJP candidate Sanjay Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh assembly constituency was there in view of campaigning for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held this week.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

