Indore: 'Phir Kehte Ho Award Kharida...' Netizens Praise Sanitation Workers As They Sweep Roads Clean Minutes After PM Modi's Roadshow (WATCH)

'Phir Kehte Ho Paise Dekar Award Lete Hai...' Netizens Praise Sanitation Workers As They Sweep Roads Clean Minutes After PM Modi's Indore Roadshow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minutes after Prime Minister's roadshow concluded in Indore on Tuesday evening, sanitation workers swung into action and swept clean the roads. The instant action and the sense of responsibility among the citizens, especially sanitation workers, is the secret behind Indore's Swachh crown.

Several videos of the diligent 'safai mitras' went viral on social media, earning them praises from the netizens.

In the video, women sanitation workers can be seen sweeping the streets off flowers which were used to welcome the Prime Minister.

The caption of the post read, “Phir kehte ho paise dekar award lete hai Indori (And then you say Indoreans buy awards); a reference to BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s controversial comment regarding the city winning the cleanest city of India title for so many years.

'Pay attention to their salary'

“Respect to all hardworking people,” a user wrote, while another drew attention towards the need to increase the pay of safai karmis and commented, “This is what the sanitation workers are for. The government should pay attention towards their salary as well and not just work. If we bagged the number 1 title six times in a row it is because of them and not the Shivraj government.”

Modi received huge welcome in Indore

Notably, PM Modi was in the city on Tuesday for a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of MP assembly elections scheduled on Friday. The roadshow began from Bada Ganapati after the PM had sought blessings from Lord Ganesh at Bada Ganpati temple. The roadshow covered three constituencies of the city and saw a huge crowd eager to get a glimpse of the PM all along from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada. The three constituencies covered in the roadshow were Indore-1, Indore-4 and Indore-3.

