 Indore: At Least 35 Injured During 'Hingot' Festival Marked By Throwing Of Flaming Gunpowder-filled Fruits
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: At Least 35 Injured During 'Hingot' Festival Marked By Throwing Of Flaming Gunpowder-filled Fruits

Indore: At Least 35 Injured During 'Hingot' Festival Marked By Throwing Of Flaming Gunpowder-filled Fruits

The several decade old festival, held a day after Diwali, sees residents of Gautampura and Rungi villages throw flaming "hingots", a forest fruit, that have been hollowed out and filled with gunpowder, coal and brimstone.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Indore: At Least 35 Injured During 'Hingot' Festival Marked By Throwing Of Flaming Gunpowder-filled Fruits | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 35 persons were injured on Monday during 'Hingot' festivities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The several decade old festival, held a day after Diwali, sees residents of Gautampura and Rungi villages throw flaming "hingots", a forest fruit, that have been hollowed out and filled with gunpowder, coal and brimstone.

"As many as 35 persons sustained minor injuries. They were given primary treatment by a team of doctors at the site. One person has sustained serious burn injuries and is admitted in the primary health centre. His condition is stable," Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Abhilash Shivriya said.

Read Also
After-effect Of Firecrackers: AQI Remains Lower Than Last Year In Indore, But PM10 Crosses 400,...
article-image

A large people had gathered to watch the festival, for which all arrangements were made by the administration, Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary said.

As per the norms of the festival, residents of Gautampura are called 'turra' and those from Runji are called 'kalgi'.

Deaths too have taken place in the past years amid the festival.

Read Also
Indore: Traffic Diversions Over PM Modi's City Visit, Check Details
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Firecracker Explosion Kills Teen Boy

Indore: Firecracker Explosion Kills Teen Boy

Indore: At Least 35 Injured During 'Hingot' Festival Marked By Throwing Of Flaming Gunpowder-filled...

Indore: At Least 35 Injured During 'Hingot' Festival Marked By Throwing Of Flaming Gunpowder-filled...

After-effect Of Firecrackers: AQI Remains Lower Than Last Year In Indore, But PM10 Crosses 400,...

After-effect Of Firecrackers: AQI Remains Lower Than Last Year In Indore, But PM10 Crosses 400,...

Indore Weather: Winter To Set In By Next Week

Indore Weather: Winter To Set In By Next Week

Indore: Traffic Diversions Over PM Modi's City Visit, Check Details

Indore: Traffic Diversions Over PM Modi's City Visit, Check Details