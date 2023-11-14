Indore: Traffic Diversions Over PM Modi's City Visit, Check Details

PM Modi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversion will be there in the city on roads connecting with areas from Rajwada to Airport in view of the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held on Tuesday.

Police officials said that traffic system during the programme has been divided into four sectors. Airport to Bada Ganpati will be sector 1, Bada Ganpati to Rajwada sector 2, Rajwada to Marganayani sector 3 and Marganayani to MY Hospital, sector 4.

Adequate force has been deployed at the diversion site for traffic management, which will allow vehicles to operate on the diverted route.

The arrangement will be as follows which will be applicable from morning till the end of the programme -

1 Airport to Rajwada road show route will be completely restricted for traffic.

2 Vehicles which will travel to the airport from Khandwa Road and Bhanwarkuan can go via Chandannagar, Navadapanth, Dilip Nagar and other areas.

3 Super Corridor will be accessible to reach airport from Ujjain Road and Vijay Nagar side.

4 Airport traffic will be diverted towards TCS and Super Corridor.

5 All buses coming from Ujjain will be diverted from Banganga Bridge turning in front of railway crossing at Laxmibai Railway Station towards GSITS to reach Sarvate Bus Stand. The route will be the same for buses going to Ujjain.

Restricted routes for city buses

1. Route from Gandhi Chowk to Rajwada

2. Route from Patel statue to Rajwada

3. Road leading from airport towards Kalani Nagar, Bada Ganpati, Rajmohalla

5. Road leading from Bada Ganpati to Nagar Nigam Square and Gandhi Chowk

6. Road leading from Collectorate office towards Rajwada

7. Road leading from airport to Kalani Nagar, Marimata

8. Road leading from Pardesipura to DRP Line.

9. Road leading from Malwa Mill Square towards Rajkumar Bridge

10. Road leading from Malwa Mill towards Bhandari Bridge

11. Road leading from GSITS to Marimata Square via Rajkumar Bridge towards DRP Line will remain restricted

Parking Space

There will be six parking spaces for buses/cars bringing people for the road show: P1 Dalal Bagh, P2 Malhar Ashram, P3 Chimanbagh Ground, P4 Khalsa College, P5 Lal Bagh Palace Parking and P6 Dussehra Ground Parking

Route and parking plan

1. Buses and cars coming from Dhar Road and Rau via Chandan Nagar will turn from Gangwal Tri Section and will be parked at Khalsa Stadium and people will be able to go to the programme via Antim Square, Malganj and Loharpatti

2. Buses coming from Mhow, Rau, Pithampur, Khandwa will go from Mahu Naka to Collectorate Moti Tabela and come to Harsiddhi to drop people. The vehicles will be parked at Dussehra Maidan and Lalbagh Palace Maidan. Passengers will be able to go to the programme via Machhi Bazar and Yashwant Square

3. Buses and cars coming from Gandhi Nagar, Hatod, Depalpur will turn right from Super Corridor Square and park at Dalal Bagh Maidan after turning right from TCS. Passengers will be able to go to the programme via Dalal Bagh Bridge, via Mahavir Bagh, Piliyakhal Bridge and Bada Ganpati.

4. Buses and cars coming from Ujjain Road will turn left from Lav-Kush Square, TCS Square, Bangarda Square. The vehicles will be parked at Dalal Bagh and passengers will be able to go to the programme via Mahavir Bagh, Piliyakhal Bridge and Bada Ganpati.

6. Buses/cars coming from Banganga will cross Marimata Square and will be parked in the ground in front of Sadar Bazar police station.

7. Cars coming from the city will turn left from Polo Ground from DRP Line Square, Shivalay Marg, Bhagirathpura Trisection and will be parked at Malhar Ashram. People will be able to go to the programme via Rambagh Square and Imli Bazar Square.

8. Cars coming from Banganga side will turn left from Marimata Square and turn right from Polo Ground Square and will be parked at Malhar Ashram and people will be able to go to the programme by turning left from Rambagh Square and Imli Bazar Square.

9. Buses coming from Lasudia, Bapat Square, Pardesipura, Nanda Nagar and LIG Square will be parked from Pardesipura Square to Bhandari Bridge or from Rajkumar Bridge to DRP Line at Chimanbagh ground. Passengers will be able to go to the programme from Nagar Nigam Square, Rambagh Square and Imli Bazar Square.

Read Also Congress Looks For Rahul Footprint On MP Assembly Seats Covered By His Bharat Jodo Yatra

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)