MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi’s Bhopal Roadshow A Massive Hit As Thousands Throng The Rally

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi conducted a roadshow to campaign for Congress candidates in Bhopal on Monday, just three days ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls.
Bhopal police had a tough time managing the crowd as the enthusiastic masses walked along RaGa’s vehicle. Thousands of people gathered at Moti Masjid even before Gandhi arrived.
The rally started from Imam Gate, causing a heavy traffic jam on 2km stretch of VIP Road intersection, reflecting the eagerness of the public to catch a glimpse of the political leader.
Congress candidates like Arif Masood from Bhopal Central and Atif Aqueel from Bhopal North, PC Sharma from Bhopal South also accompanied Rahul Gandhi in the roadshow.
The roadshow covered the key locations of state capital like Peer Gate, Moti Masjid.
Finally, the roadshow concluded at Kali Mandir Chowk.
In the series of political rallies, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Indore on Tuesday.