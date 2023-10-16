MP Election 2023: From MP Vs MLA To Fresher Fighting Cabinet Min, Check Out 9 High-Profile Battles

9. Jaivardhan Singh Vs Hirendra Singh: Raghogarh MLA and former CM Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has also retained his ticket. On the other hand, in its second list, BJP has declared Hirendra Singh (Bunty Bana) as its candidate. Raghogarh is considered a bastion of Digvijay Singh. CM Shivraj had also contested this seat against Digvijaya in 2003. However, he lost the election.