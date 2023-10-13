Madhya Pradesh Election: Hired & Fired Cadres Of Team Scindia In 2023 Assembly Polls

Rewind to March 2020, when Rahul Gandhi's one of the closest friends Jyotiraditya Scindia turned rebel and toppled the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia not only joined BJP, but took his 19 MLAs with him. Nearly 3.5 years have passed, however the reports suggest enmity between Scindia faction and the BJP workers. Now, BJP's 4 candidate lists are out. Let's take a look as to how much of the 'friction' reports are true...of 19 rebels, how many leaders from Scindia Camp got tickets for contesting forthcoming MP Election so far.