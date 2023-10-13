Madhya Pradesh Election: Hired & Fired Cadres Of Team Scindia In 2023 Assembly Polls

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Rewind to March 2020, when Rahul Gandhi's one of the closest friends Jyotiraditya Scindia turned rebel and toppled the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia not only joined BJP, but took his 19 MLAs with him. Nearly 3.5 years have passed, however the reports suggest enmity between Scindia faction and the BJP workers. Now, BJP's 4 candidate lists are out. Let's take a look as to how much of the 'friction' reports are true...of 19 rebels, how many leaders from Scindia Camp got tickets for contesting forthcoming MP Election so far.
1. Imarti Devi-a Scindia loyalist, received ticket from Dabra. She had served as Minister of Women and Child Development in Madhya Pradesh Government.
2. Another Scindia loyalist Rajvardhan Singh received ticket from Badnawar. He is currently serving as Industry Policy and Investment Promotion minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.
3. Team Scindia'sGovind Singh Rajput got ticket from Surkhi. He is current Revenue and Transport minister of Madhya Pradesh.
4. Scindia supporter Pradhuman Singh Tomar got ticket from Gwalior. He is currently the Energy minister of Madhya Pradesh in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 2020 Cabinet.
5. Scindia camp's Raghuraj Singh Kansana -has been given ticket from Morena. He was an elected member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly as a member of the Indian National Congress. During 2020 Madhya Pradesh political crisis, he supported senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and was one of the 19 MLAs who resigned and later joined BJP.
6. Scindia supporter MLA Manoj Choudhary is given ticket from Hatpipliya.
7. Scindia loyalist & current MLA Tulsiram Silawat received ticket from Sanwer. While, three Scindia supporters— Ranveer Jatav, Girraj Dandotiya and Jasmant Jatav have lost the tickets.
Thanks For Reading!