 Bhopal: 'Mama Never Disappoints Bhanjas', Says Shivraj After Young Misbah Requests Medical Help For Ailing Father
Misbah handed Chouhan a letter pleading for assistance for his father.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured best treatment after a child handed over a letter sharing his farther's serious medical condition in Bhopal.

Before addressing a rally in Bhopal on Wednesday, Chouhan met a young boy aged 8 to 10 years Misbah. Misbah handed Chouhan a letter pleading for assistance for his father, who has been suffering from a serious disease for the past four months and is unable to move on his own. Replying to which, Chouhan said, "Don't worry son, your father will receive the best treatment; Mama never disappoints bhanjas (nephews) like Misbah."

Notably, the longest-serving chief minister of the ruling BJP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, began the party's Madhya Pradesh assembly polls campaign on Wednesday evening from the predominantly Muslim Bhopal-North seat, following a day spent in the Hindu pilgrimage towns of Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Chouhan headed directly to the Teela Jamalpura locality

After returning back in Bhopal from Uttarakhand in the evening, Chouhan headed directly to the Teela Jamalpura locality, which is dominated by the minority group, and started a road show with Alok Sharma, the BJP candidate running for the Bhopal-North seat and a former mayor of Bhopal. Importantly, the BJP has only ever won the Bhopal-North seat once, in 1993. Since 1998, former minister and six-time veteran Congress MLA Arif Aqueel has won it all in a row.

Alok Sharma was declared the BJP's candidate for the seat on August 17, although the Congress has not yet selected Arif Aqueel's replacement. It is said that Aqueel's brother and sons are running for the Congress ticket.

